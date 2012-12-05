South Korean shares near 7-week high; Samsung Elec at lifetime high

SEOUL, Dec 5 (Reuters) - South Korean shares reached their highest closing level in nearly seven weeks on Wednesday, as market heavyweight Samsung Electronics extended gains to touch a life-time high.

The market sentiment was buoyed by remarks by Chinese Communist Party chief Xi Jinping on Tuesday that Beijing will maintain its fine-tuning of economic policies in 2013 to ensure stable growth of the world’s second-biggest economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.6 percent at 1,947.04 points, its highest closing level since Oct. 18. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)