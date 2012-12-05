FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korean shares near 7-week high; Samsung Elec at lifetime high
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 5, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

South Korean shares near 7-week high; Samsung Elec at lifetime high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 5 (Reuters) - South Korean shares reached their highest closing level in nearly seven weeks on Wednesday, as market heavyweight Samsung Electronics extended gains to touch a life-time high.

The market sentiment was buoyed by remarks by Chinese Communist Party chief Xi Jinping on Tuesday that Beijing will maintain its fine-tuning of economic policies in 2013 to ensure stable growth of the world’s second-biggest economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.6 percent at 1,947.04 points, its highest closing level since Oct. 18. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.