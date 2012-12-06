FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares edge up; LG Elec, Samsung SDI tumble on EU fine
#Financials
December 6, 2012 / 12:10 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares edge up; LG Elec, Samsung SDI tumble on EU fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - South Korean shares inched up in morning trade on Thursday, buoyed by remarks by U.S. President Barack Obama that a deal to avert a looming fiscal crisis could be possible within a week.

LG Electronics and Samsung SDI slumped more than 3 percent after the European Commision imposed its biggest antitrust fine of 1.47 billion euros ($1.92 billion) on the two Korean firms and four others for running two cartels on cathode ray tubes.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.11 percent at 1,949.23 points at 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)

