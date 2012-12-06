FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares edge up to 7-week-high; steels rise on China hope
December 6, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares edge up to 7-week-high; steels rise on China hope

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose marginally to touch a fresh seven-week high on Thursday, led by gains in steel stocks, as investors waited on signs of progress in stalled U.S. budget talks.

Steel shares extended gains after China’s next president said on Tuesday the state will fine-tune policies to ensure stable economic growth next year, boosting the demand outlook.

South Korea’s top steelmaker POSCO firmed 2.95 percent, while second-ranked Hyundai Steel rose 4.7 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged up 0.13 percent to 1,949.62 points, its highest closing level since Oct.18. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)

