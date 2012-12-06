FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 6, 2012 / 11:37 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares seen inching up as investors await U.S. data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to edge up
on Friday, tracing modest Wall Street gains as investors await
U.S. employment data and positive signs in budget talks.  
    "The main board is expected to rise on Friday, but gains
will be limited in the absence of game-changing events since the
last session as we await upcoming U.S. employment data and the
weekend," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tong Yang
Securities. 
    Global shares edged higher on Thursday, with U.S. stocks
modestly advancing as investors watched for signs of progress in
the "fiscal cliff" talks. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged
up 0.13 percent to close at 1,949.62 points on Thursday, its
highest closing level since October 18. 
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:44 GMT -------------------
   
                  INSTRUMENT      LAST     PCT CHG     NET CHG
S&P 500                1,413.94       0.33%       4.660
USD/JPY                   82.36      -0.04%      -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.586        --        -0.005
SPOT GOLD             $1,699.33       0.04%       0.710
US CRUDE                 $86.26      -1.84%      -1.620
DOW JONES              13074.04       0.30%       39.55
ASIA ADRS               123.57       0.47%        0.58
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Apple's gains lift tech before jobs data           
>US 10-year yields near 3-week lows before jobs data 
>Downbeat ECB knocks wind out of euro bulls         
>Oil falls on euro zone concerns, dollar strength   

---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
      
    **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS **
    Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd squared
off again in court on Thursday, as the iPhone maker prepared to
convince a U.S. district judge to ban sales of a number of the
Korean company's devices and defend a $1.05 billion jury award.
 


 (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)

