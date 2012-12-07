Seoul shares edge up; Samsung Elec inches up

SEOUL, Dec 7 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rose on Friday, tracking modest gains on Wall Street as investors await U.S. employment data and hope for positive signs in budget talks.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd inched up in early trading, just above Wednesday’s lifetime closing high, after a U.S. district court hearing began on a range of issues including rival Apple Inc’s request to ban sales of some Samsung devices.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.3 percent at 1,955.01 points at 0006 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)