Seoul shares close up, Samsung Elec hits lifetime high

* Samsung seen rising further

* Concerns about Samsung’s market leadership dim-analyst

* Automakers fall after rapid gains in late November

SEOUL, Dec 7 (Reuters) - South Korean shares posted modest gains on Friday as market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reached a new lifetime high on positive earnings outlooks and strong foreign appetite for local tech shares.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.4 percent at 1,957.5 points, extending gains from a seven-week closing high in the previous session.

“Sectors such as tech and large-cap industrial materials led the main board’s gain as concerns over the U.S. ‘fiscal cliff’ eased and some outlooks brightened for the U.S. economy,” said Lee Jae-man, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

Lee added that foreign investors propped up the index by keeping up the recent trend of snapping up local shares.

Samsung Electronics rose 1.8 percent to close at 1.48 million won per share, hitting a fresh closing as forecasts pointed to strong fourth-quarter earnings.

“Samsung Electronics’ ability to compete with rival Apple appears widely acknowledged, as suggested by Samsung shares hitting new highs on contrast to the recent drop in Apple shares,” said Hong Sung-ho, a tech sector analyst at IM Investment & Securities.

Hong added that Samsung shares are expected to rise further as concerns about the company’s market leadership diminishes.

Chipmakers were bullish as SK Hynix Inc rose 4.2 percent on forecasts of a return to operating profit in the fourth quarter.

But auto shares fell, continuing their trend of seesawing since late November’s rapid gains on strong sales. Hyundai Motor Co fell 1.5 percent while affiliate Kia Motors Corp dropped 1 percent.

Shares in Hyundai Elevator Co Ltd rose 14.7 percent as investors bet the company’s controlling shareholder could buy up more shares to cement management control after second-largest shareholder Schindler Holding AG filed a suit against Hyundai Elevator last month.

Gainers barely outnumbered decliners 409 to 395. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up 0.6 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.2 percent higher.

Move on day +0.4 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011

Change on yr +7.2 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by Kim Coghill)