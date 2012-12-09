Seoul shares seen gaining on investor hopes for Fed support

SEOUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to edge higher on Monday as investors hope the U.S. Federal Reserve will take further action to support the U.S. economy after a meeting later this week. "Despite the persistent noise surrounding the U.S. fiscal talks, local shares are expected to rise due to the possible introduction of additional plans to bolster the U.S. economy," said Kwak Byung-yeol, an analyst at Eugene Securities. The Federal Open Market Committee will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday, and is expected to announce a fresh round of Treasury bond purchases to maintain support for the weak economy. Data on Sunday also showed growth in China's factory output and retail sales hit eight-month highs in November, the latest sign that its economy is snapping out of a protracted slump. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.4 percent at 1,957.5 points on Friday, extending gains from a seven-week closing high in the previous session. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:43 GMT--------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,418.07 0.29% 4.130 USD/JPY 82.59 0.32% 0.260 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.623 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,703.94 -0.01% -0.100 US CRUDE $85.93 -0.38% -0.330 DOW JONES 13155.13 0.62% 81.09 ASIA ADRS 124.28 0.57% 0.71 ------------------------------------------------------------->Do w, S&P rise on jobs, but Apple bites Nasdaq again >Prices fall on job growth, ahead of new supply >Dollar climbs vs euro on US jobs data; Fed eyed >Oil seesaw as US job growth offsets budget deadlock ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **HOTEL SHILLA ** Hotel Shilla Co Ltd said in a regulatory filing late Friday it will spend 83.5 billion won on renovations and repairs on rooms and facilities of its Seoul hotel between January 10 to July of 2013. **STX CORP ** STX Heavy Industries Co Ltd, the industrial plant business affiliate of South Korea's STX Corp, said on Sunday it has obtained a $150 million order to construct and operate a power plant in Iraq. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)