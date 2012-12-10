FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares close flat; Samsung Elec hits new record high
December 10, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares close flat; Samsung Elec hits new record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - South Korean shares closed flat on Monday after local institutional investors’ profit-taking pared early gains driven by upbeat data from China and the U.S. over the weekend.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd closed at an all-time high by rising 0.7 percent, hitting its third record-breaking closing high in four sessions on a positive earnings outlook.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed flat at 1,957.42 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

