Seoul shares seen pressured by strong won, Italy's political woes

SEOUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to tread water on Tuesday despite gains on Wall Street, as worries over the strengthening South Korean currency weigh on exporters. News that Italy's Prime Minister will resign also stoked concern about who will lead the euro zone's third biggest economy out of its debt crisis. "Investors remain in a wait-and-see mode following mixed signals from markets overseas and concerns about the firming won," said Cho Sung-joon, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities. The South Korean won climbed to a 15-month high against the dollar on Monday as appetite for emerging market currencies rose after better than expected U.S. employment data. A strong won eats away at the repatriated profits of exporters, the backbone of Asia's fourth-biggest economy. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed flat on Monday at 1,957.42 points, having reached a seven-week closing high on Friday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,418.55 0.03% 0.480 USD/JPY 82.35 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.618 --- 0.005 SPOT GOLD $1,711.39 -0.01% -0.200 US CRUDE $85.56 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 13169.88 0.11% 14.75 ASIA ADRS 124.32 0.03% 0.04 ------------------------------------------------------------ >Wall St gets small lift from technology >Prices edge higher on Washington budget worries >Euro gains vs dollar as Italy's Monti allays fears >Brent oil gains after Chinese oil imports grow ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ** Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics ended at an all-time high on Monday, the third straight record out of the last four closes, thanks to a positive outlook driven by its popular mobile devices. **SAMSUNG ENGINEERING ** Samsung Engineering said on Monday it will receive $1.5 billion of a $3 billion order it won with China's Shanghai Electric and Saudi Arabia's Al Toukhi to build a power and desalination plant in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia. **SK HYNIX ** Power shut down for about 7 minutes on Monday evening in Chungju industrial complex where SK Hynix has a plant that makes NAND flash chips, a media report said. The company said the impact on production was limited. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)