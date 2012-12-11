Seoul shares edge up; Samsung Elec eases from lifetime high

SEOUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged higher in early trade on Tuesday, tracking gains in U.S. stocks, but market participants saw only limited upside due to worries about a strengthening South Korean currency and political uncertainty in Italy.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics eased 0.6 percent after marking a lifetime high the previous session on a rosy earnings outlook due to the popularity of its mobile devices.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 1,961.97 points at 0008 GMT. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)