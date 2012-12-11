Seoul shares seen rising after global mkts post gains

By Somang Yang SEOUL, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to advance on Wednesday after solid gains in Europe and U.S. markets on rising expectations that U.S. politicians will dodge the "fiscal cliff" and of a new round of purchases from the Federal Reserve. The U.S. Federal Reserve began its two-day meeting which began on Tuesday and is expected to announce a new round of Treasury securities purchases on Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll. "The KOSPI is seen up as external political conditions are improving, although if the Fed's announcements don't meet expectations, it will whittle away these gains," said Lim Dong-rak, an analyst at Hanyang Securities. Shares on major markets rose, with European shares hitting a 18-month high after German investor sentiment improved sharply and on cautious optimism the United States will avoid a fiscal crisis. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.4 percent to 1,964.62 points, a two-month high, continuing a rebound from a recent low hit in mid-November. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,427.84 0.65% 9.290 USD/JPY 82.50 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.656 -- 0.038 SPOT GOLD $1,709.75 -0.01% -0.100 US CRUDE $85.79 0.27% 0.230 DOW JONES 13248.44 0.60% 78.56 ASIA ADRS 124.97 0.52% 0.65 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Big tech boosts S&P500 to best close since election >Prices drop on U.S., Europe hopes; Fed eyed >Dollar on defensive as market eyes Fed stimulus >Oil up on OPEC output decline, ahead of its meeting ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- ** KT CORP EYES MAROC TELECOM South Korea's KT Corp is considering bidding for Vivendi's 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom, which the seller hopes will fetch 5.5 billion euros ($7.15 billion), two people familiar with the situation said. **HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO LTD ** Hyundai Mipo Dockyard said on Tuesday evening that it won a 334.5 billion Korean won ($310 million) order from an unnamed firm based in the Marshall Islands to build 10 product carriers. **KOREA GAS CORP (KOGAS) ** State-run utility Korea Gas Corp said in a regulatory filing on Monday that household and industrial gas sales rose more than 30 percent in November. (Editing by David Chance)