Seoul shares seen rising after global mkts post gains
December 11, 2012 / 11:31 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares seen rising after global mkts post gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Somang Yang
    SEOUL, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to advance
on Wednesday after solid gains in Europe and U.S. markets on
rising expectations that U.S. politicians will dodge the "fiscal
cliff" and of a new round of purchases from the Federal Reserve.
    The U.S. Federal Reserve began its two-day meeting which
began on Tuesday and is expected to announce a new round of
Treasury securities purchases on Wednesday, according to a
Reuters poll. 
    "The KOSPI is seen up as external political conditions are
improving, although if the Fed's announcements don't meet
expectations, it will whittle away these gains," said Lim
Dong-rak, an analyst at Hanyang Securities. 
    Shares on major markets rose, with European shares hitting a
18-month high after German investor sentiment improved sharply
and on cautious optimism the United States will avoid a fiscal
crisis. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.4 percent to 1,964.62 points, a two-month high, continuing a
rebound from a recent low hit in mid-November. 
    
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT-------------------
 
 INSTRUMENT     LAST      PCT CHG      NET CHG
S&P 500               1,427.84        0.65%        9.290
USD/JPY                  82.50       -0.01%       -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD    1.656         --          0.038
SPOT GOLD            $1,709.75       -0.01%       -0.100
US CRUDE                $85.79        0.27%        0.230
DOW JONES             13248.44        0.60%        78.56
ASIA ADRS              124.97        0.52%         0.65
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Big tech boosts S&P500 to best close since election 
>Prices drop on U.S., Europe hopes; Fed eyed        
>Dollar on defensive as market eyes Fed stimulus    
>Oil up on OPEC output decline, ahead of its meeting 
    
---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
     
      ** KT CORP  EYES MAROC TELECOM
    South Korea's KT Corp is considering bidding for Vivendi's
53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom, which the seller
hopes will fetch 5.5 billion euros ($7.15 billion), two people
familiar with the situation said. 

    **HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO LTD **
    Hyundai Mipo Dockyard said on Tuesday evening that it won a
334.5 billion Korean won ($310 million) order from an unnamed
firm based in the Marshall Islands to build 10 product carriers.
     
    **KOREA GAS CORP (KOGAS) **
    State-run utility Korea Gas Corp said in a regulatory filing
on Monday that household and industrial gas sales rose more than
30 percent in November. 
    
    

 (Editing by David Chance)

