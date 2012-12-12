Seoul shares heading for 2,000-mark, buoyed by Fed stimulus

SEOUL, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to rise on Thursday cheered by the Federal Reserve's new stimulus plan and the setting of policy guidelines. "The index is seen rising to the 2,000-mark in the near future, helped by liquidity from the Fed," said Kim Yong-goo, an analyst at Samsung Securities. "The Fed's easing measures met the market's expectations, while the setting of clear inflation and unemployment targets exceeded hopes and will clear uncertainty on the monetary front." The Federal Reserve ramped up its monetary stimulus and said it would keep benchmark U.S. interest rates near zero until the jobless rate falls sharply. But U.S. stocks ended Wednesday little changed, giving up most of the day's gains after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke reiterated that monetary policy won't be enough to offset damage from the "fiscal cliff." The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.55 percent to close at 1,975.44 points on Wednesday, extending a two-month high. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,428.48 0.04% 0.640 USD/JPY 83.13 -0.14% -0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.702 -- 0.046 SPOT GOLD $1,711.17 -0.02% -0.380 US CRUDE $86.77 1.14% 0.980 DOW JONES 13245.45 -0.02% -2.99 ASIA ADRS 125.55 0.46% 0.58 -------------------------------------------------------------->W all St end nearly flat as Bernanke warn on "cliff" >Prices slip as Fed announces new buying program >Euro gains on steady US rates, Fed bond buying plan >Oil up on more Fed stimulus,OPEC hold output target ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION ** Hyundai Engineering & Construction was part of a consortium that won a contract worth 30 billion Japanese yen ($360 million) to build a power plant in Bangladesh. **NCSOFT CORP ** NCsoft Corp said on Wednesday that it will launch a 51 billion won ($47 million) holding company for its U.S. and European operations. The holding company, called NCWest Holdings, will launch on December 24. **STX CORP ** STX Corp said on Wednesday that it may sell its controlling stake in shipping unit STX Pan Ocean to raise cash. Shares in STX Pan Ocean rose by the daily limit of 15 percent on Wednesday. ($1 = 82.9300 Japanese yen) ($1 = 1075.0000 Korean won) (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)