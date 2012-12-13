FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares inch up after Fed stimulus
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 13, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares inch up after Fed stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 13 (Reuters) - South Korean shares edged up on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve ramped up monetary stimulus and said it would keep benchmark interest rates near zero until the U.S. jobless rate falls sharply.

STX Pan Ocean rose more than 8 percent, adding to Wednesday’s near 15 percent gain on news that its cash-strapped parent company may sell its stake.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 1,980.05 points at 0005 GMT, extending a two-month high. The index is nearing the 2,000-mark last touched in early October.

Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.