Seoul shares seen softening after big gains

SEOUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to fall on Friday to consolidate recent big gains, following U.S. equities ending a winning run. "The index is likely to waver a little following U.S. markets, and also on profit-taking since it crossed the 2,000-mark yesterday," said Kim Joo-yong, an analyst at Bookook Securities. However, Kim stressed this was a momentary reaction, as low interest rates and easy monetary policy is likely to bolster risk appetite. The S&P 500 ended its six-day winning streak on Thursday after negotiations over the U.S. "fiscal cliff" hit a wall, with both Republicans and the White House voicing frustration at the lack of progress. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.4 percent to close at 2,002.77 points on Thursday. The index last touched the psychological milestone in early October. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,419.45 -0.63% -9.03 USD/JPY 83.61 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.732 -- 0.029 SPOT GOLD $1,696.45 -0.01% -0.240 US CRUDE $85.89 -1.01% -0.880 DOW JONES 13170.72 -0.56% -74.73 ASIA ADRS 125.35 -0.16% -0.20 --------------------------------------------------------------- > S&P 500 ends six days of gains on 'cliff' worries > Prices ease as 30-year auction mediocre > Yen on track for another sorry week as BOJ looms > Oil falls as fiscal cliffhanger fuels caution ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **STX CORP ** STX Group is seeking to sell a stake in its shipyard in Dalian, China and is tapping potential buyers in Hong Kong and China, the Korea Economic Daily reported on Friday. The shipyard is majority owned by STX Group affiliates including STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd. A STX spokesman said STX had previously planned to raise funds through its shipyard in STX Dalian, but whether the method would be a stake sale, an initial public offering or some other method has yet to be determined. **STX PAN OCEAN ** STX Corp is tapping likely strategic investors such as Hyundai Glovis Co Ltd, unlisted Samsung SDS and an unnamed foreign investment fund for its sale of a controlling stake in STX Pan Ocean, the Maeil Business Newspaper reported on Friday. A STX spokesman said STX is in talks with one or more strategic investors, but declined to give further details. **SK HOLDINGS ** Pemex, Mexico's state-owned oil company, filed a lawsuit against SK Engineering & Construction in a U.S. court on Thursday. SK Engineering along with Germany's Siemens AG, is accused of securing contracts to participate in an oil refinery modernization project in Mexico through bribes. **HANDOK PHARMACEUTICALS ** Handok Pharmaceuticals will sign a contract with Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Friday to form a joint venture, the Maeil Business Newspaper reported. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)