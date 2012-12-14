FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares slip after a three-month closing high; LG Display lags
December 14, 2012

Seoul shares slip after a three-month closing high; LG Display lags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - South Korean shares slipped on Friday as the index took a breather after hitting a near three-month closing high a day earlier.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.4 percent at 1,995.04 points.

LG Display fell 3.9 percent, extending Wednesday’s loss after a newspaper report projected poor earnings next year. Shares in the flatscreen-maker rose 32 percent between September and December, making it a target for profit-taking. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)

