Seoul shares flat after rally; Samsung Elec ticks down

SEOUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - South Korean shares were flat in early Monday trade, taking a breather after the main board rose 1.9 percent last week to nine-week highs in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to keep buying assets.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell 0.5 percent in early trading, further moving away from last Thursday’s lifetime high of 1.533 million won per share.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.15 percent at 1,998.0 points at 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)