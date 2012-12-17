Seoul shares seen climbing after Obama, Boehner meeting

SEOUL, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to rebound on Tuesday after President Barack Obama met with top Republican John Boehner, giving investors hope that a resolution to U.S. fiscal negotiations was in sight and driving the Standard & Poor's 500 index to a near two-month high. "There was no meaningful breakthrough in the negotiations, but the high level meetings do improve investor sentiment," said Kim Soon-young, an analyst at IBK Securities. Kim added that the South Korean presidential elections, to be held on Wednesday, will likely not have a big impact on the market but could cause some investors to wait on the sidelines before building their positions. Democrat and Republican aides said they were optimistic that a deal could be reached in the coming days to avert steep tax increases and spending cuts, as U.S. lawmakers set the stage for action before a year-end deadline. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.6 percent to close at 1,983.07 points on Monday, moving further away from a nine-week high marked on Thursday. Local markets will be closed on Wednesday for the presidential elections. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,430.36 1.19% 16.780 USD/JPY 83.87 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.773 -- 0.069 SPOT GOLD $1,697.84 0.01% 0.190 US CRUDE $87.20 0.54% 0.470 DOW JONES 13235.39 0.76% 100.38 ASIA ADRS 126.67 0.55% 0.69 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Optimism about 'cliff' boost market;financials lead >Price fall as hopes for fiscal deal dims safety bid >Yen hit as loose Japan policy seen >Brent dips, US crude rises on fiscal talks ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- ** KOREA AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES (KAI) ** The sale of an estimated $1.1 billion stake in KAI, the country's sole aircraft maker, has stalled after Korean Air Lines pulled out of the final round of bidding on Monday. Under South Korean rules, there must be at least two bidders in a government auction. The stake in KAI was among a number of assets that the outgoing administration of President Lee Myung-bak has attempted to sell. **LG HOUSEHOLD & HEALTHCARE ** LG Household & Healthcare said on Monday that it acquired Japan's Everlife Co Ltd for 25.8 billion yen ($308 million) to expand into Japan's lucrative cosmetics market. ($1 = 83.7600 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)