FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares firmer on U.S. fiscal talk hopes
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 18, 2012 / 12:16 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares firmer on U.S. fiscal talk hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Seoul shares opened higher on Tuesday after U.S. President Barack Obama met with top Republican John Boehner, giving investors hope for a resolution to U.S. fiscal negotiations and driving the Standard & Poor’s 500 index to a near two-month high.

Shares in Korean Air Lines were up 3.8 percent after it abandoned its bid for a stake in Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI). But shares in KAI fell 4.3 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.4 percent at 1,990.29 points at 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.