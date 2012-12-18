Seoul shares firmer on U.S. fiscal talk hopes

SEOUL, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Seoul shares opened higher on Tuesday after U.S. President Barack Obama met with top Republican John Boehner, giving investors hope for a resolution to U.S. fiscal negotiations and driving the Standard & Poor’s 500 index to a near two-month high.

Shares in Korean Air Lines were up 3.8 percent after it abandoned its bid for a stake in Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI). But shares in KAI fell 4.3 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.4 percent at 1,990.29 points at 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)