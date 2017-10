SEOUL, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Seoul shares climbed on Tuesday, lifted by hopes for a U.S. deal on its budget stalemate, and as investors awaited the results of South Korea’s presidential vote on Wednesday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), which fell 0.6 percent on Monday, rebounded 0.51 percent at 1,993.09 points. (Reporting by Hyunjoo; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)