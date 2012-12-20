Seoul shares open up after election lifts economic hope

SEOUL, Dec 20 (Reuters) - South Korean shares opened higher on Thursday after conservative Park Geun-hye’s victory in the presidential election, amid speculation the government may introduce fresh stimulus measures.

Park beat human rights lawyer Moon Jae-in in Wednesday’s vote, and will formally take office in February.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.28 percent at 1,998.75 points at 0002 GMT, bucking Asian peers’ falls. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)