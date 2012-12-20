Seoul shares inch up; election lifts policy hopes but US worries weigh

* Builders, brokerages gain after S.Korea picks new president

SEOUL, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Seoul shares trimmed gains after touching their highest point in more than 10 weeks on Thursday, as jitters about the U.S. fiscal cliff overshadowed hopes of economic stimulus in South Korea following the election of a new president.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.23 percent at 1,997.77 points as of 0213 GMT after rising to 2,006.08 points, its highest since Oct. 5.

“The election results have eased policy uncertainty, and raised hopes of economic stimulus. But the global economy is a more important factor,” Cho Young-hyun, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.

Conservative Park Geun-hye from the ruling party won South Korea’s presidential election on Wednesday, beating her left-wing challenger, human rights lawyer Moon Jae-in.

In the United States, President Barack Obama and congressional Republicans struggled to come up with a deal to avoid early 2013 tax hikes and spending cuts that many economists say could send the U.S. economy into recession.

Foreign investors were set to extend their buying streak into the 15th consecutive session, propping up the index, whereas retail and institutional investors were net sellers in morning trade.

Builders gained ground on expectations of policy by the president-elect to lift the country’s lacklustre housing sector, with Daeoo Engineering & Construction up 3.4 percent and GS Engineering & Construction rising 2.7 percent.

Brokerages also firmed, after Park vowed to help the KOSPI reach 3,000 points during her five-year term. Samsung Securities gained 2.3 percent and Daeshin Securities climbed 3.3 percent.

Small-capitalisation stocks reportedly related to Park’s brother or relatives rallied by the daily limit of 15 percent.

Market heavyweights lost ground, with Samsung Electronics down 1.1 percent and Hyundai Motor trading flat.

KB Financial Group fell 2.1 percent after its board rejected what would have been a roughly $2.1 billion acquisition of ING Groep NV’s South Korean insurance unit.

Hanwha Chemical lost 2.4 percent after a 764 billion won licence deal for its biosimilar product with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research was cancelled by the latter company. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Gallagher)