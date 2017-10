SEOUL, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Seoul shares bucked the trend of declines in Asian markets, ending up on Thursday after the election of South Korea’s new president raised hopes of policy to boost sectors from property to stock markets.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.32 percent at 1,999.50 points. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)