Seoul shares post first weekly loss in 5 weeks; Samsung Elec falls
December 21, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares post first weekly loss in 5 weeks; Samsung Elec falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Seoul shares ended down on Friday to post their first weekly loss in five weeks after U.S. House Speaker John Boehner abandoned his “fiscal cliff” plan, muddying the outlook for a deal aimed at averting a recession.[ID: nL1E8NL06U]

Heavyweight Samsung Electronics slumped 4.1 percent, marking its biggest daily percentage decline since Aug. 27.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.95 percent at 1,980.42 points, marking a weekly loss of 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

