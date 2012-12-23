Seoul shares to extend losses as U.S. fiscal uncertainty mounts

SEOUL, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to decline on Monday before the Christmas recess, with a setback in talks to avert a looming U.S. fiscal crisis also dimming prospects. "Investors will cut positions in response to the U.S. budget uncertainty, as the year-end deadline for a fiscal deal is just around the corner," said Lee Jae-hoon, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. "A last-minute agreement, if it is reached, will be cheered by investors. But the deal looks ... difficult," Lee said. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.95 percent at 1,980.42 points on Friday after a proposal from U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives John Boehner to avoid the "fiscal cliff" failed to get support from fellow Republicans on Thursday. The setback cast fresh doubt over negotiations to halt automatic tax hikes and spending cuts in January that could push the U.S. economy back into recession, sending global shares lower. The South Korean stock markets will be closed for Christmas on Tuesday and open on Wednesday. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:39 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,430.15 -0.94% -13.540 USD/JPY 84.37 0.19% 0.160 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.770 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,657.24 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $88.66 -1.63% -1.470 DOW JONES 13190.84 -0.91% -120.88 ASIA ADRS 130.47 -0.70% -0.92 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St ends lower after 'fiscal cliff' setback >Bonds gain safety bid after Boehner tax plan fails >Disarray in U.S.budget talks sends greenback higher >Oil falls as US fiscal cliff talks dissolve ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **STX OFFSHORE & SHIPBUILDING ** The shipbuilder said on Sunday it had won a $695 million order to construct 13 oil tankers from BP Shipping Limited, the shipping and logistics unit of oil major BP Plc. **HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES ** The company and its affiliated shipyard have obtained orders totalling $1.05 billion to build five liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ** The European Commission charged Samsung Electronics on Friday with abusing its dominant position in seeking to bar rival Apple from using a patent deemed essential to mobile phone use. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)