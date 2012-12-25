FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen boxed in range ex-dividend date, end of year
December 25, 2012 / 11:51 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares seen boxed in range ex-dividend date, end of year

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to remain
range bound on Wednesday as turnover is seen trending low before
the end of the year and  uncertainty over U.S. fiscal
negotiations continues. 
    "Investors are seen refraining from making large bets before
the ex-dividend date (Thursday)," said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst
at Woori Investment &  Securities. 
    "With the exception of the U.S. fiscal talks, there is no
particular issue that could dampen investor appetite to any
great degree." 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) 
finished up 0.07 percent at 1981.89 points on Monday, barely
moving with turnover hitting the lowest in nearly six months. 
    South Korean financial markets were closed on Tuesday for
Christmas. 
    
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:41 GMT --------------- 
                 INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG     NET CHG
S&P 500             1,426.66       -0.24%      -3.490
USD/JPY                84.88        0.17%       0.140
10-YR US TSY YLD  1.776         --         0.000
SPOT GOLD          $1,656.79       -0.09%      -1.500
US CRUDE              $88.61       -0.06%      -0.050
DOW JONES           13139.08       -0.39%      -51.76
ASIA ADRS            129.84       -0.48%       -0.63
------------------------------------------------------------
>Start of 'Santa Claus rally' dampened by 'cliff' 
>US prices flat, volume plummets before Christmas 
>Yen hits 20-month low over BOJ concerns         
>Oil dips as fears of 'fiscal cliff' intensify   

---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
    
    **DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING **
    Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd said Tuesday
it won an 1.89 trillion Korean won ($1.76 billion) order from
Statoil ASA to build a fixed oil platform in the North
Sea, off the coast of Great Britain. 
    The South Korean shipbuilder said the contract is set to be
completed in January 2016. 
    
    **SK TELECOM, KT, LG UPLUS
 **
    South Korea's telecom regulator on Monday decided to ban
mobile carriers SK Telecom Co Ltd, KT Corp and LG Uplus Corp
from attracting new subscribers for a combined 66 days, saying
that they had "unfairly discriminated" against subscribers in
providing subsidies. 
    The three mobile carriers were also slapped with a total of
11.9 billion won in fines.
($1 = 1074.1500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
