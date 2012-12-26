FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korean shares close flat in thin post-Christmas trade
December 26, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

South Korean shares close flat in thin post-Christmas trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 26 (Reuters) - South Korean shares closed flat on Wednesday, paring gains in thin trade as some purchases made before the ex-dividend date, on Thursday, were offset by uncertainty, including questions over U.S. fiscal talks.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics closed down 0.3 percent, edging further away from its lifetime high reached on Dec. 13.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.02 percent at 1,982.25 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Robert Birsel)

