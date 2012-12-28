FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares end 2012 up 9.4 pct; Samsung Elec near record high
December 28, 2012

Seoul shares end 2012 up 9.4 pct; Samsung Elec near record high

SEOUL, Dec 28 (Reuters) - South Korean shares climbed on the last trading day of this year, driven by Samsung Electronics , posting an annual gain of 9.4 percent in 2012.

Samsung Electronics, which accounts for around a fifth of the KOSPI’s market value, ended up 1.7 percent to reach its second-highest closing price of 1,522,000 Korean won ($1,400).

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.49 percent at 1,997.05 points on Friday. ($1 = 1072.1750 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)

