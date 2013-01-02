Seoul shares at 9-month high, Samsung Elec hits record high

SEOUL, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Seoul shares reached their highest levels in nearly nine months on the first trading session this year, with technology firms leading gains, as U.S. lawmakers reached a deal to avoid a “fiscal cliff.”

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.7 percent at 2,031.10 points, the biggest daily gain since mid-September.

Samsung Electronics, the world’s top smartphone maker, rose 3.6 percent, to a lifetime high price of 1.576 million won ($1,500). ($1 = 1070.5750 Korean won) (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)