Seoul shares tick up on U.S. fiscal deal; Samsung Elec flat

SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - South Korean shares edged up on Thursday following the global stocks rally when U.S. legislators struck a deal to avert the U.S. fiscal cliff.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.5 percent at 2,040.51 points at 0002 GMT.

Samsung Electronics rose slightly by 0.1 percent. The world’s biggest smartphone maker gained 3.6 percent to reach a lifetime high of 1.576 million won ($1,500) in the previous session. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)