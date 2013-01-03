Seoul shares seen waning as Fed stimulus doubts shakes Wall St

SEOUL, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to slacken on Friday after global equities reversed course on worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve may have misgivings about expanding monetary easing. "U.S. equities were due for a correction at any rate... and the same is true of the KOSPI. Investors would do well to buy while shares are easing," said Lee Seung-woo, an analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities. Wall Street snapped a two-day rally on Thursday, dipping down after minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve's policy committee showed increasing reticence about adding to the central bank's $2.9 trillion balance sheet, which it expanded sharply in response to the financial crisis and recession of 2007-2009. However, economic data showed U.S. private sector job growth picking up in December, offering further evidence of underlying strength in the economy. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.6 percent on Thursday to close at 2,019.41 points, retreating from the year's opening gains as autos slumped, but still at nine-month highs. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,462.42 2.54% 36.230 USD/JPY 87.29 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.835 -- 0.079 SPOT GOLD $1,685.49 -0.05% -0.860 US CRUDE $93.12 1.42% 1.300 DOW JONES 13412.55 2.35% 308.41 ASIA ADRS 136.04 2.70% 3.58 ------------------------------------------------------------- >WallSt starts a year with a bang after 'cliff'deal >Budget deal pushes benchmark yields to 3-month high >Dollar falls vs high-yielding currencies;yen sinks >Oil rises on US fiscal deal,hits highest since Oct ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **HYUNDAI ELEVATOR ** Hyundai Elevator said late on Thursday that it bought 390,724 shares in Hyundai Merchant Marine for 9.4 billion Korean won ($8.85 million) from Daishin Securities, to strengthen its controlling stake. The elevator maker also said that it would seek to securitise some of its existing shares through derivatives contracts. The move is the latest in a brewing battle that pits Hyundai Elevator's two biggest shareholders, unlisted Hyundai Group and Swiss-based Shindler Holdings, against each other. Anticipating a bidding war, shares in Hyundai Elevator jumped 14.8 percent on Thursday, having gained 68.4 percent since November 30th, when Shindler's lawsuit was announced. **HALLA CLIMATE CONTROL CORP ** Visteon Corp, Halla Climate Control's U.S. parent company, said on Thursday that relations with Hyundai Motor remained strong. Earlier on Thursday, shares in Halla Climate Control tumbled 11.4 percent following a media report that its biggest customer, Hyundai Motor, is changing suppliers. Visteon did not comment on the Sonata contract mentioned in the media report but said, "HCC does not win 100 percent of Hyundai's climate business and does not participate in every Hyundai vehicle program.' Visteon shares closed flat at $53.32 on the New York Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1063.5000 Korean won) (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)