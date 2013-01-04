Seoul shares slip, tracking Wall St; Hyundai Motor extends fall

SEOUL, Jan 4 (Reuters) - South Korean shares slipped on Friday after global equities reversed course on worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve may have misgivings about expanding monetary easing.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.1 percent at 2,017.10 points at 0002 GMT.

Hyundai Motor fell 0.5 percent, extending Thursday’s 4.6 percent loss, which was its biggest daily percentage drop since Nov. 5 when it admitted to false mileage claims in the United States. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)