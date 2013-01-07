FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares seen higher after Samsung Elec results guidance
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 7, 2013 / 11:36 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares seen higher after Samsung Elec results guidance

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to get an
opening boost on Tuesday after tech giant Samsung Electronics
 beat market expectations for a blockbuster fourth
quarter, driven by strong sales of its smartphones. 
    Samsung, the world's biggest technology firm by revenue,
estimated its October-December operating profit at a record 8.8
trillion Korean won ($8.3 billion). 
    The company will post full quarterly results by Jan. 25.
    Investors had expected Samsung to post a record quarterly
operating profit of 8.7 trillion won, according to a Reuters
poll of 16 analysts.
    U.S. stocks lost ground on Monday, with the S&P 500 falling
from a five-year high, as investors fretted about corporate
earnings, despite data showing a pick up in hiring. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.03 percent at 2,011.25 points on Monday, losing ground
for a third straight session but still holding near 9-month
highs.
    
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT-------------------
 
    
S&P 500                1,461.89    -0.31%     -4.580    
USD/JPY                   87.70    -0.09%     -0.080    
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.901      --       -0.002    
SPOT GOLD             $1,646.90     0.02%      0.260    
US CRUDE                 $93.19     0.11%      0.100    
DOW JONES              13384.29    -0.38%     -50.92    
ASIA ADRS               133.99    -0.95%      -1.28    
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St edges off 5-year high, awaits earnings     
>Yields edge up before $66 bln US debt sales        
>Euro rises vs dollar ahead of ECB meeting          
>KOSPI close flat before start of Q4 earnings season 
    
---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
      
    **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS **
Samsung Electronics estimated its October-December operating
profit at a record 8.8 trillion won, as solid demand for its
flat screens used in mobile devices added to robust profit
growth in smartphones. Shares in the smartphone maker fell 0.3
percent on Monday, having jumped more than 30 percent in the
past 6 months.
    
    ** CJ KOREA EXPRESS **
    CJ Korea Express, South Korea's largest logistics firm, will
merge with affiliate CJ GLS on April 1. The merger, at a ratio
of 1:0.33, is valued at 34 billion won ($32 million). 
($1 = 1064.0000 Korean won)

 (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.