SEOUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks finished lower on Tuesday, with investors concerned about the outlook for corporate results, even after Samsung Electronics forecast a record quarterly profit.

Samsung Electronics fell 1.3 percent, extending losses after touching a lifetime high last week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.7 percent at 1,997.94 points. (Editing by Kim Coghill)