Seoul shares seen rangebound, caution rules in earning season
#Financials
January 8, 2013 / 11:41 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares seen rangebound, caution rules in earning season

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to hold in
a tight range on Wednesday as investors stay cautious before
corporate earnings reports amid concerns about lacklustre
company outlooks.
    "The main index is seen rangebound after steadily declining
since last week's rapid gains as caution rules before
fourth-quarter earnings," said Kim Soon-young, an analyst at IBK
Securities. 
    Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 
kicked off the local earnings season on Tuesday by announcing a
better-than-expected estimated fourth-quarter operating profit
of $8.3 billion, but still fell 1.3 percent.
    Strategists were divided on whether the main board would see
increased volatility due to options expiry on Thursday and
unresolved orders from the large number of what appeared to be
mistaken KOSPI 200 futures orders made on Monday. 
    Global shares fell on Tuesday, with investors cautious ahead
of a U.S. earnings season expected to show sluggish growth in
quarterly corporate profits. 
   The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.66 percent at 1,997.94 points, losing ground for the
fourth session.
    
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:35 GMT------------------
                 INSTRUMENT       LAST      PCT CHG      NET CHG
S&P 500                1,457.15       -0.32%       -4.740
USD/JPY                   86.98       -0.06%       -0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.864         --         -0.037
SPOT GOLD             $1,659.53        0.06%        0.930
US CRUDE                 $93.15       -0.04%       -0.040
DOW JONES              13328.85       -0.41%       -55.44
ASIA ADRS               131.95       -1.52%        -2.04
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall Street slips as earnings season gets under way 
>Prices gain as higher yields reel in buyers        
>Euro, dollar fall vs yen as BOJ, ECB eyed          
>Brent up as annual rebalancing widens WTI spread   

---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
    
    **TONGYANG GROUP AFFILIATES**
    Local newspaper Korea Economic Daily reported on Wednesday
Tongyang Networks Corp ended negotiations to sell
its IT service business to IBM's South Korean unit for
50 billion won ($47 million). The report added Tongyang Inc
 is set to sell its textiles business to South
Korea-based Kabul International Co for 80 billion won. 
    Tongyang Inc is the largest shareholder of Tongyang Network
Corp. 
($1 = 1062.9500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)

