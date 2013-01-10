FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares open slightly up; KEPCO rallies on price hike
January 10, 2013

Seoul shares open slightly up; KEPCO rallies on price hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 10 (Reuters) - South Korean shares opened slightly higher on Thursday, tracking U.S. rises, although gains were capped by lingering caution about corporate earnings.

The Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) jumped more than 3 percent after the government said it would raise electricity prices by an average 4 percent from next week to help the state-run power supplier cut losses.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.24 percent at 1,996.54 points at 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)

