SEOUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rose on Friday, extending gains from the previous session after Thursday’s strong China export data lifted investor outlooks for a global economic recovery.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 0.7 percent in early trading, also advancing on the previous session’s 2 percent gain.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.5 percent at 2,016.32 points at 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)