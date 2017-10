SEOUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - South Korean shares ended down on Friday as a stronger won threatened to sap earnings of exporters, especially automakers.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.5 percent at 1,996.67 points, marking a weekly loss of 0.76 percent.

Automakers lost ground, with Hyundai Motor down 1.7 percent and Kia Motors falling 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kim Coghill)