SEOUL, Jan 14 (Reuters) - South Korean shares opened down on Monday, extending losses as the market was bogged down by worries about corporate earnings.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.32 percent to 1,990.24 points by 0005 GMT, after opening down 0.14 percent. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)