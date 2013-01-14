FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foreign selling caps S.Korean shares amid earnings caution
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apple Inc
January 14, 2013 / 2:55 AM / in 5 years

Foreign selling caps S.Korean shares amid earnings caution

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* LG Display down on market talks on Apple order cut

* Builders rally on policy hope

* Woongjin Holdings, Woongjin Chemical rally

SEOUL, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Foreign selling capped gains for South Korean shares on Monday morning as caution persisted about corporate earnings, while Apple supplier LG Display tumbled on a report of slowing iPhone sales.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.2 percent higher to 2,000.36 points as of 0236 GMT, after opening down 0.14 percent.

“The KOSPI is undergoing a correction at around the 2,000-point level without momentum,” said Kim Joo-yong, an analyst at Bookook Securities.

“The KOSPI will continue to be rangebound before U.S. housing data and China’s GDP data be released later this week,” he said.

Foreign investors sold a net 60.8 billion Korean won ($57.65 million) worth of shares on the main index as of 0232 GMT, compared with 11.5 billion won on Friday, according to Korea Exchange data.

Heavyweights gained ground, with Samsung Electronics up 0.4 percent and Hyundai Motor rising 1 percent.

Builders rallied after media reports said that the incoming administration may come up with measures to boost the sluggish housing sector.

Daewoo Engineering & Construction firmed 2.3 percent, while smaller builders such as Ssangyong Engineering & Construction jumped by the daily limit of 15 percent.

LG Display, a supplier for Apple Inc., tumbled 4 percent to its lowest level in nearly three months, after the Nikkei reported that its Japanese peers cut panel output amid slower-than-expected iPhone 5 sales.

Woongjin Holdings rose by the daily limit of 15 percent after media reports said a court had approved its plan to sell its chemical unit, Woongjin Chemical. Shares in Woongjin Chemical also jumped nearly 15 percent. ($1 = 1054.7000 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Chang Seong-won; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.