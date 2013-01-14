Seoul shares reverse losses; telecoms rally on earnings hopes

* LG Display down on market talk of Apple order cut

* Builders rally on hope for new govt policies

* Shares of Woongjin Holdings rise 15 pct on court news

By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL, Jan 14 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks reversed earlier losses and ended up, with institutional and retail investors snapping up shares ahead of key economic data from China later this week.

But foreign selling capped Monday’s gains as concerns linger about corporate earnings and the stronger local currency.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.52 percent at 2,007.04 points.

“A series of positive economic data from China signal favourable data from the country later this week. The KOSPI will be traded higher this week, albeit in limited range,” said Park Hyeong-joon, an analyst at Meritz Securities.

China’s annual economic growth in the fourth quarter, to be reported on Friday, may have quickened to 7.8 percent, a Reuters poll showed, snapping seven straight quarters of weaker expansion.

With lack of catalysts, the KOSPI is undergoing a correction at around the 2,000-point level after touching a 9-month-high of 2,042.48 points on Jan. 2, said Kim Joo-yong, an analyst at Bookook Securities.

“The KOSPI will continue to be rangebound before U.S. housing data and China’s GDP data are released later this week,” he said.

Telecom shares led the market’s gains after a brokerage, HMC Investment & Securities, raised hopes that they would post solid earnings in the December quarter on reduced marketing expenses.

SK Telecom gained 4.2 percent, while LG Uplus jumped 4.9 percent.

Heavyweights gained ground, with Samsung Electronics up 1.2 percent and Hyundai Motor rising 1.5 percent.

Builders rallied after media reports said that the incoming Korean administration may come up with measures to boost the sluggish housing sector.

Daewoo Engineering & Construction firmed 2.4 percent, while several smaller builders including Ssangyong Engineering & Construction jumped by the daily limit of 15 percent.

LG Display, a supplier for Apple Inc., ended down 2.2 percent after touching its lowest level in nearly three months, after the Nikkei reported that its Japanese peers cut panel output amid slower-than-expected iPhone 5 sales.

Woongjin Holdings rose by the 15 percent limit after media reports said a court had approved its plan to sell its chemical unit, Woongjin Chemical. Shares in Woongjin Chemical also jumped nearly 15 percent.

Move on day +0.52 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012

Change on yr +0.5 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Additional reporting by Chang Seong-won; Editing by Richard Borsuk)