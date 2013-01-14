FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares reverse losses; telecoms rally on earnings hope
January 14, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares reverse losses; telecoms rally on earnings hope

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 14 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks reversed earlier losses and ended up on Monday, with institutional and retail investors snapping up shares ahead of key economic data from China later this week.

Telecom shares led the market’s gains after a brokerage raised hopes that they would post solid earnings in the December quarter on reduced marketing expenses. SK Telecom gained 4.2 percent, while LG Uplus jumped 4.9 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.52 percent at 2,007.04 points. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
