Seoul shares seen higher on China hopes; Apple suppliers eyed

SEOUL, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to gain for a second straight day on Tuesday on hopes that China will provide upbeat GDP data later in the week, although renewed worries about demand for Apple's iPhone 5 are expected to weigh on parts suppliers. "I think China's GDP data will be better than expected, signalling its economy is improving, although momentum for the stock market has been slowing because of U.S. debt ceiling issues," said Kim Young-joon, an analyst at SK Securities. A media report that Apple is slashing orders for screens and other components due to weaker-than-expected demand, sent its shares tumbling 3.6 percent. LG Display, a key flat-screen panel provider for Apple, fell in the previous session on the same report. Kim at SK Securities said there were concerns about a slowdown in growth for the smartphone market as a whole, not just the iPhone. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.5 percent at 2,007.04 points on Monday. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:31 GMT----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,470.68 -0.09% -1.370 USD/JPY 89.49 0.04% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.848 -- -0.018 SPOT GOLD $1,666.85 0.00% 0.050 US CRUDE $94.14 0.62% 0.580 DOW JONES 13507.32 0.14% 18.89 ASIA ADRS 135.39 0.42% 0.57 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Apple drags on S&P, Nasdaq; Dell jumps after report >Bond prices rise on Fed purchase, Bernanke >Euro 11-month high vs dollar as eurozone fear abate >Oil rises to $112 on product strength, weak dollar ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ** Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has urged a U.S. appeals court to stand by its denial of Apple Inc's request to ban sales of the Galaxy Nexus smartphone in a patent dispute, according to a document filed late last week. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)