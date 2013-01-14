FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen higher on China hopes; Apple suppliers eyed
January 14, 2013 / 11:51 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares seen higher on China hopes; Apple suppliers eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to gain
for a second straight day on Tuesday on hopes that China will
provide upbeat GDP data later in the week, although renewed
worries about demand for Apple's iPhone 5 are expected
to weigh on parts suppliers.
    "I think China's GDP data will be better than expected,
signalling its economy is improving, although momentum for the
stock market has been slowing because of U.S. debt ceiling
issues," said Kim Young-joon, an analyst at SK Securities.
 
    A media report that Apple is slashing orders for screens and
other components due to weaker-than-expected demand, sent its
shares tumbling 3.6 percent. 
    LG Display, a key flat-screen panel provider for Apple, fell
in the previous session on the same report.
    Kim at SK Securities said there were concerns about a
slowdown in growth for the smartphone market as a whole, not
just the iPhone.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) 
finished up 0.5 percent at 2,007.04 points on Monday.
 
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:31 GMT-----------------
                 INSTRUMENT       LAST      PCT CHG      NET CHG
S&P 500                1,470.68       -0.09%       -1.370
USD/JPY                   89.49        0.04%        0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.848         --         -0.018
SPOT GOLD             $1,666.85        0.00%        0.050
US CRUDE                 $94.14        0.62%        0.580
DOW JONES              13507.32        0.14%        18.89
ASIA ADRS               135.39        0.42%         0.57
----------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
      
    **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS **
    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has urged a U.S. appeals court to
stand by its denial of Apple Inc's request to ban sales
of the Galaxy Nexus smartphone in a patent dispute,  according
to a document filed late last week.

 (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
