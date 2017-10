SEOUL, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Seoul shares opened flat on Tuesday, with momentum fizzling out after hitting a nine-month high earlier this month.

LG Display, a flat-screen supplier for Apple Inc , extended falls and was down 0.9 percent amid renewed worries about demand for Apple’s iPhone 5.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 2009.84 points at 0006 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)