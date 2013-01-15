FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares hit nearly 3-week low as Apple suppliers weigh
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 15, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares hit nearly 3-week low as Apple suppliers weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Seoul shares hit their lowest in nearly three weeks on Tuesday, hurt by heavy foreign selling as jitters about demand for Apple Inc’s iPhone sent parts suppliers lower.

Reversing gains made in early morning trade, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 1.2 percent at 1,983.74 points, its lowest closing level since Dec. 26.

Samsung Electronics, a chip and display supplier for Apple as well as a smartphone rival, ended down 2.6 percent, while LG Display, a key panel provider to Apple, fell 3.5 percent and chip maker SK Hynix slid 3.7 percent. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.