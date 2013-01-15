Seoul shares seen subdued on earnings, smartphone demand worries

SEOUL, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to hover around current levels on Wednesday on lingering concerns about corporate earnings and demand for smartphones, despite better-than-expected economic data from the United States. "There's no real momentum in the market before China's fourth-quarter GDP figures on Friday, so shares are likely to coast, with individual stocks aligning with earnings expectations," said Kim Sung-hwan, an analyst at Bookook Securities. Japan's Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday that Apple Inc has asked suppliers to roughly halve supplies of LCD panels for the January-March period from initial plans, sending shares in tech stocks and suppliers lower in South Korea, Japan and the United States. U.S. stocks rebounded in a late-day rally after data showed retail sales in December increased 0.5 percent, following a 0.4 percent rise the prior month, beating economists' expectations for a gain of only 0.2 percent. Foreign selling helped push the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) down 1.2 percent on Tuesday to 1,983.74 points, on Tuesday, recording its lowest close since Dec. 26. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,472.34 0.11% 1.660 USD/JPY 88.77 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.836 -- -0.012 SPOT GOLD $1,679.05 0.03% 0.550 US CRUDE $93.28 -0.91% -0.860 DOW JONES 13534.89 0.20% 27.57 ASIA ADRS 134.79 -0.44% -0.60 ------------------------------------------------------------->Do w,S&P 500 inch up with retailers,Apple drag again >Bond prices rise on U.S. debt ceiling jitters >Yen advances on Japan official's comment;euro slide >Oil slip as German data, US debt ceiling worries ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING ** Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering confirmed on Tuesday it had submitted a bid for a project on the man-made Upper Zakum island in the United Arab Emirates, part of an effort to ramp up production, but said there had been no further developments. **POSCO ** POSCO said on Tuesday that it would consider joining a defensive bid by South Korean shipbuilders to buy France's GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz), but added that it had not been approached by the shipbuilders. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, Hyundai Heavy Industries, and Samsung Heavy Industries are mulling a joint 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) bid for engineering firm GTT to prevent a Chinese rival from challenging their domination of the global LNG carrier market. **SK GAS ** SK Gas said on Tuesday it won a 693 billion won ($656 million) contract to store petroleum products for affiliate SK Lubricants. The deal, worth 12.7 percent of recent sales, will bring in annual revenue of 45 billion won through to March 2026. **APPLE INC SUPPLIERS** LG Display fell 3.5 percent and chip maker SK Hynix slid 3.7 percent on Tuesday after Japan's Nikkei business daily reported that Apple Inc has asked suppliers, including LG Display, to roughly halve supplies of LCD panels in the January-March period. ($1 = 1056.5000 Korean won) (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)