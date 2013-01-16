Seoul shares edge up after U.S. retail data cheers Wall Street

SEOUL, Jan 16 (Reuters) - South Korean shares nudged higher at Wednesday’s open after better-than-expected economic data from the United States boosted Wall Street in a late-session rally.

Apple Inc supplier LG Display was down 1 percent, extending Tuesday’s 3.5 percent drop on reports that Apple asked it to halve supplies of LCD panels used in iPhones.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.2 percent to 1,987.30 points at 0004 GMT. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)