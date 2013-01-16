FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares edge up after U.S. retail data cheers Wall Street
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 16, 2013 / 12:10 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares edge up after U.S. retail data cheers Wall Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 16 (Reuters) - South Korean shares nudged higher at Wednesday’s open after better-than-expected economic data from the United States boosted Wall Street in a late-session rally.

Apple Inc supplier LG Display was down 1 percent, extending Tuesday’s 3.5 percent drop on reports that Apple asked it to halve supplies of LCD panels used in iPhones.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.2 percent to 1,987.30 points at 0004 GMT. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.