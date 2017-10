SEOUL, Jan 16 (Reuters) - South Korean shares retreated on Wednesday as tech stocks were pressured by foreign selling and jitters about weakening smartphone demand.

Tech giant Samsung Electronics closed down 1.3 percent. On Tuesday, it lost 2.6 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.3 percent to close at 1,977.45 points, the lowest close in more than a month. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)