SEOUL, Jan 17 (Reuters) - South Korean shares inched up in early trading on Thursday, rebounding slightly after hitting a one-month low the previous day due to the weak won hurting outlooks for exporters.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.37 percent at 1984.74 points at 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)