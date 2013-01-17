Seoul shares edge down as Samsung Elec weighs for third session

* Auto and chemical sectors gain after recent decline

* Vanguard’s switch to FTSE to track emerging markets weighs on sentiment

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged down on Thursday, with market heavyweight Samsung Electronics losing ground for a third straight session as cautious investors market time ahead of quarterly earnings results.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.16 percent to close at 1,974.27 points, holding around a one-month low.

“Investors are largely waiting to make sure of fourth-quarter earnings before making large bets,” said Lim Soo-kyun, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

“Samsung Electronics is falling after its recent rally, and sectors that had seen excessive declines like autos and chemicals gained.”

Investor sentiment is seen unlikely to pick up in the near term, weighed down by U.S. fund manager Vanguard group’s decision to switch from the MSCI index to the FTSE to track emerging markets.

The move, which took effect last week, is expected to wipe about 9 trillion won ($8.5 billion) from Seoul stocks by July as the new FTSE index on Vanguard’s $67 billion emerging market fund does not include South Korea.

Blue-chips closed mixed. Shares in Samsung Electronics, which accounts for 17 percent of the main index, slid 1.5 percent to close at 1.469 million Korean won.

Shares in most local financial firms rose after Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase & Co reported strong earnings results on Wednesday.

KB Financial Group Inc rose 0.9 percent, while Hanwha Life Insurance Co Ltd gained 1.6 percent and Samsung Securities Co Ltd added 2 percent.

Among daily movers, Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co Ltd plunged 8.1 percent, extending Wednesday’s 14 percent slide after the shipbuilding and construction firm said it would issue new shares to raise 180 billion won in operating funds.

Foreign investors sold a net 122.8 billion won worth of KOSPI shares, weighing on the main board.

Decliners outnumbered gainers 451 to 345.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed down 0.2 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.3 percent lower.

Move on day -0.16 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012

Change on yr -2.8 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1058.7500 Korean won) (Editing by Richard Pullin)