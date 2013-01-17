FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares inch down as Samsung Elec slides for third session
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 17, 2013 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares inch down as Samsung Elec slides for third session

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged down on Thursday with market heavyweight Samsung Electronics losing ground for the third straight session, as investors held off aggressive bets before most local fourth-quarter corporate earnings are announced.

Samsung shares, which accounts for 17 percent of the main index, slid 1.5 percent to close at 1.469 million Korean won ($1,400).

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.16 percent to close at 1,974.27 points.

$1 = 1058.7500 Korean won Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.