Seoul shares inch down as Samsung Elec slides for third session

SEOUL, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged down on Thursday with market heavyweight Samsung Electronics losing ground for the third straight session, as investors held off aggressive bets before most local fourth-quarter corporate earnings are announced.

Samsung shares, which accounts for 17 percent of the main index, slid 1.5 percent to close at 1.469 million Korean won ($1,400).

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.16 percent to close at 1,974.27 points.